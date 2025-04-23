Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Dean Kremer Gets Shelled to Historic Degree
Dean Kremer ate innings for the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, but it was the Washington Nationals who feasted on the veteran righty.
Kremer got lit up from the jump, allowing a double and a home run to the first two batters he faced. And while he limited the Nationals to two runs through four innings, they still added two doubles and a triple to the box score in that time.
A leadoff double from James Wood in the fifth sparked another extended rally for Washington, leading to a 5-0 deficit by the end of the frame. After giving up a leadoff homer to Dylan Crews – plus another double to Jacob Young two at-bats later – Kremer finally got the hook.
In 5.1 innings of action, Kremer gave up 11 hits, eight of which went for extra-bases. He ultimately allowed five earned runs and six total runs, getting stuck with the loss when the Orioles fell 7-0.
According to the Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka, the eight extra-base hits Kremer gave up are the most allowed by an Orioles starting pitcher since the franchise moved to Baltimore in 1954.
Kremer is now 2-3 with a 6.84 ERA, 1.600 WHIP, 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.5 WAR through five starts in 2025. He leads the American League with 36 hits allowed. Between 2022 and 2024, Kremer went 29-22 with a 3.85 ERA, 1.272 WHIP, 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.6 WAR.
The Orioles are sitting at 9-13, thanks in large part to their unproductive rotation. Their most successful starter to this point in the season, Tomoyuki Sugano, is set to take the mound Wednesday.
First pitch from Nationals Park is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
