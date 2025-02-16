Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Alejandro Kirk Set to Be Full-Time Catcher in 2025
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is set to be the team's full-time catcher in 2025, no longer operating a split role alongside Danny Jansen. Jansen was traded last season to the Boston Red Sox and signed with the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason, leaving entire catching situation to Kirk.
Keegan Matheson of MLB.com wrote as much on Sunday:
It all starts with Kirk, though, who is trying to make the jump from being a good tandem catcher to being the star of the show.
Kirk, 26, is headed into the sixth year of his career, all with the Blue Jays. He made the All-Star Game in 2022 and is a lifetime .264 hitter. He's coming off a year in which he hit just .253 with five homers.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88 and will be counting on him to produce a bounceback campaign. In addition to him, they'll be looking at bounceback years from George Springer and Bo Bichette as well.
The Blue Jays were active this offseason, signing Anthony Santander to a five-year deal and trading for Platinum Glove winner Andres Gimenez. The team also brought in veterans Jeff Hoffman, Max Scherzer and Yimi Garcia.
The American League East figures to be one of the toughest divisions in baseball this season, as the Yankees brought in Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt and Devin Williams. The Red Sox went out and added Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Aroldis Chapman.
Related MLB Stories
CRAWFORD ON THE MEND: Kutter Crawford, who made 33 starts for the Boston Red Sox last season, is dealing with a knee issue at the outset of camp. CLICK HERE:
"I'M A STARTER:" New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman reported to camp and took a defiant stance on his position on the roster. CLICK HERE:
JD to TB? According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, longtime slugger JD Martinez "makes sense" for the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.