Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho Not Ruling Out Being Healthy Enough For Opening Day
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho made his return to the lineup on Friday, blasting a home run in his first spring training at-bat, but he still isn't sure if he'll be ready to play defense by Opening Day.
Varsho had right rotator cuff surgery at the end of 2024.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com:
Defensively, Varsho says that this is all truly a day-to-day progression, but his next step is to start throwing over 80 mph regularly.
Once he's at that number, he can start throwing to bases (simulating a game). Still 'TBD' on Opening Day, but it could be close. #BlueJays
A standout defender, Varsho won the gold glove in center field last year for the American League. It's unclear if the Jays would use him at designated hitter if he's unable to play defense. While he has some power, he's hit just .217 since arriving in Toronto before the 2023 season. He had 18 homers a season ago.
The Blue Jays are coming off a last-place finish in the American League East last season, having finished 74-88. In addition to eventually getting Varsho back from injury, they've gone out and added Santander, Max Scherzer, Andres Gimenez, Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia. Thus, they feel much better about their chances this season.
The Jays made the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023, but they've failed to win a single game in any of those appearances.
Toronto continues Grapefruit League play on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
HENDERSON EXITS: Andrew Benintendi wasn't the only player to leave a spring game early on Thursday, as Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson left also. CLICK HERE:
HOERNER ON THE MEND: Nico Hoerner, who had flexor tendon surgery in the offseason, won't travel to Toyko for the season-opening Tokyo Series. CLICK HERE:
JUDGE HONORS DAUGHTER: Aaron Judge's custom glove was all over social media on Thursday. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.