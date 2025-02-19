Toronto Blue Jays Fans React on Social Media to Team Failing to Extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
On Tuesday, Toronto Blue Jays front office members and star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. met separately with the media in Dunedin, Fla.
Though they met separately, the message was the same: The two sides had failed to reach a contract extension before Guerrero's self-imposed deadline, which was the first full day of spring training.
As a result, Guerrero will hit free agency after the season and will become one of the most coveted free agents in recent memory.
After the news was released, Blue Jays fans took to social media to express their frustrations.
Guerrero is one of the best hitters in all of baseball, and he's just 25 years old. He's coming off a year in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He registered 199 hits and posted a .396 on-base percentage.
He's already a four-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, a two-time Silver Slugger and a home run derby champion. He insists that he wants to stay in Toronto, but he also said that he recognizes this is a business and now 29 other teams will have the right to negotiate with him.
Things could get even uglier for the Blue Jays as well. In addition to potentially losing Guerrero, shortstop Bo Bichette is also a free agent at the end of the season. If he plays well in 2025, he'll have a bevy of suitors also.
Toronto is coming off a last-place finish in the American League East at 74-88 in 2024.
