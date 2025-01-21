Toronto Blue Jays Free Up Space For Anthony Santander, DFA Reliever Brandon Eisert
The Toronto Blue Jays finally landed their first major free agent of the offseason, making the blockbuster Anthony Santander signing official Monday night.
But on top of the $92.5 million they had to fork over, the Blue Jays were forced to part ways with another asset in order to make room for the Silver Slugger on their 40-man roster.
The Blue Jays designated left-handed relief pitcher Brandon Eisert for assignment, freeing up space for Santander. It marks the end of Eisert's six-year tenure in the organization, unless he clears waivers and accepts an outright assignment to the minors.
Eisert made his MLB debut in 2024, taking the mound in three games last season. He posted a 4.05 ERA and 1.350 WHIP, striking out two batters and walking four in 6.2 innings.
The Blue Jays took Eisert in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, plucking the southpaw out of Oregon State. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Eisert from making his professional debut until 2021, but he went from Single-A to High-A to Double-A in that first season alone.
Eisert spent most of the next three years in Triple-A, going 12-8 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.265 WHIP, 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings and five saves across 146 games.
The 27-year-old from Portland, Oregon, will either get traded, claimed off waivers, outrighted or released in the next seven days.
It was unlikely Eisert was going to see any action in the Blue Jays' bullpen in 2025, considering they had already gone out and added Jeff Hoffman, Yimi García and Nick Sandlin earlier this winter. Carlos Estévez and Kirby Yates could be up next, if Toronto's front office is able to close a deal with either of them in the coming weeks.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.