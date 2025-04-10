Toronto Blue Jays GM Gives Optimistic Outlook on Possible Bo Bichette Contract Extension
Earlier this week, the Toronto Blue Jays officially signed first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a 14-year, $500 million deal. It's a huge move for the franchise and one that cements their commitment to building a winner.
However, the work of building a baseball team is never done. Now, the team has to figure out what it wants to do with impending free agent shortstop Bo Bichette.
The 27-year-old Bichette is a two-time All-Star who led the American League in hits in both 2021 and 2022. However, he's coming off a dreadful year in 2024 where he hit .225 with four homers. He also only played 81 games because of various injuries.
If the Blue Jays were to sign him now, they risk that last year's down season is actually the way he's trending as a player, but they'd be buying low and could probably get a better price. If the Jays wait to see how he plays this year, they run the risk of him playing so well that the price skyrockets.
Speaking on Wednesday, general manager Ross Atkins gave his thoughts on a possible Bichette deal.
Per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet:
Ross Atkins on possible Bo Bichette extension:
“The interest is definitely there.. to talk about negotiations.. it’s also our vision for them (Bo/Vladdy) to continue to play together.. we will do everything in our power to see if we can line up."
Bichette is hitting .291 through the first 13 games of the season. He's got no home runs and eight RBIs. The Blue Jays are 8-5 and lead the American League East.
