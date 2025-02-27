Toronto Blue Jays Gold Glover Gets Great News as He Battles Back From Injury
The Toronto Blue Jays provided a great update on Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho, who is battling back from surgery on his right rotator cuff.
Per MLB.com:
Varsho has been facing live pitching and taking BP at max effort, but throwing will be the final challenge. He's expected to get into game action soon as a DH, with Friday a possibility, per manager John Schneider.
It's still unknown if Varsho will be ready to play defense by Opening Day, but that's a very positive step for Varsho, who won the Gold Glove just last year. The Blue Jays pitching staff will also appreciate him coming back as well, as he's a superior defender at this point to George Springer and Anthony Santander, who will be flanking him on the corners.
Varsho's glove also helps keep him in the lineup considering his bat has lagged the last few seasons. Since arriving in Toronto, he's hit just .217 with a .289 on-base percentage. He still does have power, hitting 38 homers in those two seasons. He had 18 homers last season, playing in 136 games before the shoulder injury.
The Blue Jays are coming off a last-place finish in the American League East last season, having finished 74-88. In addition to getting Varsho back from injury, they've gone out and added Santander, Max Scherzer, Andres Gimenez, Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia.
However, they've failed to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr., meaning he'll become a free agent at the end of the year. That's a blight on the entire offseason.
Related MLB Stories
TAKING THE NEXT STEP: Masataka Yoshida, who had surgery on his labrum after the 2024 season, has been cleared for living batting practice. CLICK HERE:
BRYCE LEAVES GAME: Bryce Harper left the game after being hit by a pitch on Wednesday: CLICK HERE:
POOR OFFSEASON? Despite adding a bunch of solid pieces, USA Today isn't fond of what the Blue Jays did this winter. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.