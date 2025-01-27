Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Will Wagner Discusses Father Getting into Hall of Fame
Last week, longtime closer Billy Wagner earned election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. It was Wagner's tenth and final year on the ballot, and he'll be inducted in Cooperstown this upcoming July 27 alongside Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Dick Allen and Dave Parker.
Billy's son, Will, is an infielder for the Toronto Blue Jays who made his major league debut in 2024. He joined MLB Network Radio over the weekend to discuss his father's path to the Hall of Fame.
"I grew up as a kid watching how hard he's worked to become one of the greatest closers ever."
Will Wagner had a front row seat to his dad's career. Now, he gets to see Billy Wagner enshrined at the @BaseballHall in Cooperstown.
One of the most dominant relievers of all-time, Billy Wagner spent 16 years in the big leagues with the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. He saved 422 games and had a lifetime ERA of 2.31.
Wagner was a seven-time All-Star who struck out 1,196 batters in 903.0 career innings. He had two seasons of more than 40 saves (2003 and 2006). He also had a 30+ save season for four different franchises, showing he was able to succeed in various spots around the league.
Will Wagner hit .305 in a limited 82-game sample for the Blue Jays last season. He had two homers, 11 RBI and posted a .337 on-base percentage.
He could play a utility infielder's role for the Jays this season.
