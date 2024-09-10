Toronto Blue Jays Leader in Lineup on Tuesday After Injury Scare
After a real injury scare on Monday night, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir. Guerrero Jr. is in the lineup on Tuesday as the Jays take on the New York Mets at Rogers Centre.
Guerrero Jr. is hitting third and playing first base.
The following report came from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal after Monday's game:
ANALYSIS
Guerrero walked off the field gingerly and was spotted heading down the tunnel to the clubhouse following his third at-bat of the game, but he appears to have avoided a significant injury.
Guerrero was sent for X-rays during Monday's game against the Mets after fouling a ball off his toes on his left foot, but he remained in the game after the results returned negative, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The multi-time All-Star is putting together an incredible year at the plate for Toronto and has helped cover up for the disappointing and injury-filled year from Bo Bichette. Guerrero Jr. is hitting .322 with 28 homers and 94 RBI. Heading into a contract year in 2025, Vlad Jr. has helped solidify his earning potential. The Jays will likely look to try to lock him up long-term this offseason.
Lifetime, he's a .287 hitter. Having Guerrero Jr. in the lineup could have an impact on the playoff race as well. The Mets enter play just 1.0 game ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the wild card race.
First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET as left-hander David Peterson takes on righty Chris Bassitt. Bassitt is 9-13 with a 4.30 ERA.
