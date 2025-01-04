Toronto Blue Jays Named Team to Watch in Race For Free Agent Slugger Pete Alonso
A handful of industry experts think Pete Alonso will rejoin the New York Mets before the start of the 2025 season, but a couple of dark horses could be sneaking up on them.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants are two "clubs to watch" when it comes to Alonso. But since the Giants have already spent a combined $333 million on third baseman Matt Chapman and shortstop Willy Adames over the past few months, the Blue Jays may be in a better spot to spend on the free agent slugger.
Toronto was tied to Alonso at the very beginning of the offseason, so this rumor doesn't come out of nowhere. And while Alonso's fit in Toronto isn't particularly clean, Feinsand came up with a few options for how to fit him into their lineup.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could move to third base, opening up first for Alonso. Alternatively, Guerrero and Alonso could switch off between first base and designated hitter.
After striking out on Juan Soto, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, Teoscar Hernández and other top free agents, Alonso would be a solid consolation prize for the Blue Jays. Adding Alonso would also give Toronto some insurance in case Guerrero leaves in free agency next winter.
Spotrac has calculated Alonso's market value to be $174 million over six years, but it seems unlikely he will net that much after Christian Walker, Paul Goldschmidt and Carlos Santana already came off the board and Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Naylor and Jake Burger got traded. Not as many teams are in need of a first baseman anymore, possibly capping Alonso's price tag.
Alonso is coming off a career-worst season in which he hit .240 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI, a .788 OPS and a 2.6 WAR. Over the previous five years, Alonso hit .251 with an .870 OPS, averaging 45 home runs, 118 RBI and a 4.1 WAR per 162 games.
