Toronto Blue Jays' Max Scherzer Flashes Leather With No-Look, Behind-the-Back Stab
Max Scherzer has been dealing with a thumb injury for nearly two weeks now, but the veteran pitcher looked perfectly fine Saturday afternoon.
The 40-year-old right-hander got the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins, making his final appearance of spring training. The first batter Scherzer faced reached on an error, but he sat down the next three Twins to escape the opening frame unscathed.
Scherzer got a strikeout and pop out to open the second, before Edouard Julien shot a grounder up the middle. Scherzer wasn't ready for his no-hit bid to end, though, making a no-look, behind-the-back stop as he came off the mound.
Without hesitation, Scherzer tossed the ball over to first for the inning-ending putout.
Scherzer lasted 4.0 innings before getting the hook, giving up two hits and a walk while racking up four strikeouts. He finishes Grapefruit League play with a 1.38 ERA and 0.462 WHIP.
The Blue Jays signed Scherzer to a one-year, $15.5 million contract in February.
Despite coming off his least effective season of his storied career, Scherzer still posted a 3.95 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings and 0.4 WAR across nine starts in 2024. The three-time Cy Young, eight-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion is 216-112 in his career with a 3.16 ERA, 1.078 WHIP, 3,407 strikeouts and 74.4 WAR.
Scherzer will open the regular season in the Blue Jays' rotation, barring any setbacks with his right thumb soreness. It remains to be seen where he will fit into the five-man hierarchy, although José Berríos has already earned the Opening Day nod.
Related MLB Stories
- VARSHO HEADED FOR IL: The Blue Jays will be without their Gold Glove center fielder when the regular season gets underway, as Daulton Varsho still hasn't fully recovered from shoulder surgery. CLICK HERE
- BÁEZ BOUNCING AROUND: Javier Báez, who has almost exclusively played shortstop in his MLB career, is set to man center field for the Tigers on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- JANSEN BANGED UP: While veteran catcher Danny Jansen has been dealing with a pulled rib muscle, the Rays catcher could be back before the end of spring training. CLICK HERE
