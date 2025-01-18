Toronto Blue Jays Fans React with Disappointment on "X" Following Roki Sasaki Decision
Despite making it to the final two, the Toronto Blue Jays were spurned once again on Friday as Japanese free agent and young phenom Roki Sasaki officially chose to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Sasaki decision is the latest in a string of "almosts" for Toronto, who also missed out on Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Teoscar Hernandez in the last two years.
Once the news of Sasaki's decision broke on social media, Blue Jays fans reacted with disappointment and anger at another let down:
The Sasaki thing is the straw that broke the camel's back for me. I can't take this anymore. It's unfair. Unbelievably, cruelly unfair. As a #BlueJays fan, I've never been this unhappy in 40 years.
“When Roki Sasaki signs with Dodgers, it’s gonna crush BlueJays fans.”
Brother, do you know how dead inside we already are?
We haven’t felt anything in years.
You can’t kill what’s already dead.
Shoutout to the haters who said the BlueJays couldn't land Roki Sasaki.
You were right. Just great.
The Blue Jays now figure to go into spring training with a starting rotation of Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis, Chris Bassitt and Yariel Rodriguez. Of course, there is the chance that they make another mid-level rotation move in order to send Rodriguez to the bullpen.
Toronto has also been engaged in the free agent market for both Alex Bregman and Anthony Santander, so there is still a chance to salvage this offseason, but with spring training beginning in less than one month, time is running out.
