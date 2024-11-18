Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Interested in All-Star Willy Adames
The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly have interest in free agent infielder Willy Adames. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Jays are just one of many teams with interest in him, including the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.
You can watch his comments below:
Now, if the Blue Jays were to sign Adames, they'd have many options available. First, they could move Adames to third base, which is something that he's said he's willing to do in the right situation. This would leave Bo Bichette at shortstop. Furthermore, if Bichette were to leave in free agency after the 2025 season, they could move Adames back to short, giving them excellent insurance there.
This is similar to what the Boston Red Sox did in 2022 with Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story. They signed Story and stuck him at second base, with Bogaerts playing short. When Bogaerts left after 2022, Story was to be installed at short, but he got injured and missed much of the season.
Furthermore, if Adames were to move to third base, it would allow the Jays to leave Vladimir Guerrero at first base, a position he's played for years.
Offensively, Adames would lengthen the Blue Jays lineup considerably, pairing with Guerrero Jr., Bichette and George Springer.
Adames put together a terrific season in Milwaukee, hitting .251 with 32 home runs and 112 RBI. He helped carry the lineup, even though it missed Christian Yelich for a portion of the year. The Brewers surprisingly won the National League Central and were eliminated in the National League wild card series by the New York Mets.
A seven-year veteran of his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers, Adames is a lifetime .248 hitter. He's hit 150 career home runs exactly, with the 32 from this year serving as his career-high.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.