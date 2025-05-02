Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Looking at Free Agency to Help Major League Roster
Entering play on Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays are 15-16 and in third place in the American League East. However, with Max Scherzer on the injured list, they need some help in the starting rotation.
According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, they could turn to the outside market for that help.
Ross Atkins says the #BlueJays will consider “external alternatives” for rotation depth and that they have “a couple of things in the works” via free agency to potentially help the MLB roster.
There aren't a lot of impact players still available in free agency at this point of the season, but names out there include Spencer Turnbull, Alex Wood, Lance Lynn and Johnny Cueto. There are also minor league players if the team wants to explore the trade route.
While Matheson explicitly said "rotation" would be an area of focus, former World Series winner Anthony Rizzo is available, as is longtime closer David Robertson, if the team wants to upgrade other parts of the roster.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Friday when they host the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre. Veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt will pitch for Toronto while left-hander Logan Allen will go for Cleveland. Bassitt is 2-2 with a 2.62 ERA, serving as a nice pillar in the rotation through the first month.
Allen, more of a soft-tosser, is 1-2 with a 4.21 in the early going.
Cleveland has played well of late, going 18-31 through the first 31 games of the season.
