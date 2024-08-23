Toronto Blue Jays Star Takes Another Big Step in Injury Recovery on Thursday
Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette took another significant step toward returning to the lineup on Thursday. Bichette has been out since just after the All-Star break with a calf strain.
Per Keegan Mattheson of MLB.com on social media:
Bo Bichette has started running down in Dunedin, John Schneider says.
He will join the #BlueJays in Boston and stick with them through the road trip as he builds towards a rehab assignment.
The Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East, just playing out the string, but this is still nice to see. Bichette has had a terrible season, battling multiple injuries and hitting just .223 with four home runs, so coming back and gaining any kind of positive momentum would be a welcome development.
The question with regards to Bichette is will he even be in Toronto next year? A free agent after 2025, reports have surfaced that he won't re-sign in Toronto when his rookie contract ends. If that's the case, will the Jays elect to move him and prioritize signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Though he's had the down year, he'd likely be coveted on the trade market.
After a win on Thursday, the Blue Jays are now 60-68 on the year. They'll be back in action on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET as Chris Bassitt gets the ball. He's 9-12 this year with a 4.34 ERA.
The Angels come in at 54-74. They are in last place in the American League West.
