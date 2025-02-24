Toronto Blue Jays Utility Player Gets Good X-Ray Results, Now Day-to-Day with Hand Injury
Addison Barger, who is trying to carve out a role with the Toronto Blue Jays, got good results on Sunday night when the X-rays on his hand came back negative.
According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, he's listed as day-to-day.
Addison Barger is good," said John Schneider, "but "but a little swollen and he had a little bit of a blood blister" after getting hit on the hand yesterday by Garrett Crochet. "He's going to try to hit today and see how he is tomorrow. Day-to-day."
The 25-year-old Barger made his major league debut last season for the Jays, hitting .197 in 69 games. He popped seven homers and drove in 28 runs.
Barger figures to battle Gold Glove finalist Ernie Clement and former top prospect Orelvis Martinez for time at third base. If he's unable to claim the starting job at third base, he could be an option in the outfield and serve as a utility specialist.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they finished 74-88 and in last place in the American League East. However, they feel better about their chances this season. The group added power to their lineup by signing Anthony Santander, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles. He hit 44 homers for Baltimore last season and has been one of the most productive hitters in baseball over the last three years.
Furthermore, the Jays added power to their bullpen by bringing back Yimi Garcia and by signing Jeff Hoffman to a three-year deal. They traded for Andres Gimenez, formerly of the Cleveland Guardians, who is one of the best defenders in all of baseball. They also signed future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, who should help strengthen the rotation as long as he is healthy.
Related MLB Stories
STANTON STILL DOWN: Giancarlo Stanton, battling elbow soreness in both elbows, isn't participating in baseball activity yet. CLICK HERE:
MEADOWS BATTLING: Parker Meadows of the Tigers is battling a triceps injury early in camp. CLICK HERE:
SANDY's BACK: Sandy Alcantara, who missed all of last season with Tommy John surgery, is back and starting on Opening Day for the Marlins. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.