Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Rockets Up MLB Network's Top 100 Rankings
Heading into a critical 2025 season, the hype around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is as loud as it has ever been.
MLB Network rolled out its annual Top 100 Players Right Now list over the past few weeks, culminating in the No. 20 through No. 11 reveal on Wednesday and the No. 10 through No. 1 reveal on Thursday. As expected, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani came in at No. 1, but there were plenty of other superstars who earned heaps of praise.
Guerrero, for example, landed at No. 13.
The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman is coming off quite the bounce back campaign. After batting .264 with a .788 OPS and 2.0 WAR in 2023, Guerrero hit .323 with a .940 OPS and 6.2 WAR in 2024. He racked up 199 hits, 30 home runs, 44 doubles and 103 RBI, joining Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Whitt Jr. as the only players to reach all of those marks.
On top of making his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, Guerrero won his second career Silver Slugger, made the All-MLB First Team for the second time and placed sixth in AL MVP voting. He entered last season at No. 52 on MLB Network's list, so it's fair to say he outperformed expectations.
Guerrero actually made the fifth-largest jump of any top-100 player by moving up 39 spots. Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz led the pack in that regard, going from No. 100 to No. 31, while Milwaukee Brewers catcher Williams Contreras, San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte also climbed 40-plus spots.
Prior to his dip in production in 2023, Guerrero was ranked as the No. 18 player in the sport. He was ranked all the way up at No. 8 in 2022, fresh off a runner-up finish in the AL MVP race in 2021.
Guerrero is set to hit free agency at the end of the 2025 season, and extension talks between him and the Blue Jays have generated buzz all offseason long. He is the highest-ranked player on MLB Network's top 100 on an expiring contract, although Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker isn't far behind at No. 14.
Between Guerrero and Tucker, there could be two big fish hitting the open market next winter. If they both produce at a top-15 level again this season, their respective paydays could break records.
The Blue Jays' only other player in the top 100 is new free agent addition Anthony Santander, who came in at No. 53.
