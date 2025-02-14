Bo Bichette Gives Discouraging Update on Contract Extension With Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette’s impending free agency has certainly taken a backseat to the constant Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rumors over the past few months, but the Toronto Blue Jays shortstop finally shared an update on the possibility of a contract extension down at spring training on Friday.
Bichette confirmed that he has not even sat down at the negotiation table with the Blue Jays, which falls in line with various reports from throughout the offseason. And yet, the soon-to-be 27-year-old didn’t rule out the possibility of remaining in Toronto long term.
“We haven’t had any talks, but from my perspective, we all grow up wanting to be one of those guys that has an opportunity to stay with an organization for their entire career,” Bichette said, per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “I’m just focused on what I’ve got to do this year to help the team win and be the best version of myself. Whatever happens will happen.”
Bichette has been a member of the Blue Jays' organization since they selected him in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in 2019 and broke out as a high-level, everyday player in 2021.
Heading into 2024, Bichette was a .299 lifetime hitter with an .826 career OPS. He was averaging 200 hits, 27 home runs, 40 doubles, 96 RBI, 16 stolen bases and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games, placing top-16 in AL MVP voting three years in a row from 2021 to 2023.
Bichette struggled last season, though, batting just .225 with four home runs, 31 RBI, five stolen bases, a .598 OPS and a -0.3 WAR in 81 games. The finger injury that plagued Bichette in 2024 is fully healed – the pin has been removed and he enters spring training at full strength – but his performance last year damaged his reputation regardless.
While the Blue Jays failed to sign Juan Soto, Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso or Corbin Burnes this winter, the front office was at least able to reel in Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer, Andrés Giménez, Jeff Hoffman and Yimi García. That has left Toronto with one of the highest payrolls in baseball for 2025, and it will almost certainly climb higher in 2026 if they manage to retain Guerrero.
Bichette made it clear that he wanted to continue playing alongside Guerrero, who could wind up scoring a deal approaching $400 million.
“Vladdy is one of my best friends,” Bichette said. “We’ve talked about playing together forever since he was 18 and I was 19. That’s still a goal of ours.”
The 2025 season could be Bichette and Guerrero's final one together, however, and their respective futures are unlikely to be sorted out prior to Opening Day.
