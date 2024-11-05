Two More Former Tampa Bay Rays Win World Series Championship with Los Angeles Dodgers
Last week, we wrote about how former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder and Gold Glove winner Kevin Kiermaier won a World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers and then promptly retired.
While not retiring, it should be noted that two other former Rays players also won the World Series with Los Angeles: Pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Brent Honeywell.
The 31-year-old Glasnow unfortunately didn't pitch in the playoffs at all for Los Angeles because of injury. He last pitched on August 11, tossing 134.0 innings for the year. He went 9-6 overall with a 3.49 ERA.
The Rays traded him to the Dodgers last offseason in an attempt to shed some salary. Glasnow spent parts of six seasons with the Rays, going 27-16 with a 3.20 ERA. He helped the Rays get to the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Glasnow was just 2-6 in the playoffs with a 5.72 ERA for Tampa Bay. He lost two games in that 2020 World Series.
He's also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a nine-year career.
As for Honeywell, he made his major league debut with the Rays in 2021. However, he made just three appearances. A former top prospect who also pitched in the Futures Game when he was younger, he's had trouble staying healthy throughout his career. In addition to the Rays, he's pitched for the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Pirates and Dodgers.
He went 1-1 for LA this year in 18 games. He had a 2.62 ERA.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.