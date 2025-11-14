2 Surprise Cardinals Starting Pitching Options If Markets Stall

The 2025-26 offseason is underway, and the St. Louis Cardinals have important work to do under Chaim Bloom. Their biggest need is starting pitching.

While fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a blockbuster signing, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Even insider Jeff Jones believes that if the market stalls for higher-end starters, the Cardinals could potentially take a chance by giving said pitcher a one-year contract.

It may be unlikely, but the chances are greater than zero. With that in mind, here are two surprising names the Cardinals could target if the market moves slower than expected.

Zac Gallen

Gallen was once in the Cardinals farm system, but he was traded to the Miami Marlins along with Sandy Alcantara for slugger Marcell Ozuna. That deal has not worked out well for the Cardinals.

However, they could potentially fix one of their biggest mistakes this offseason if they try and sign Gallen. He might be seeking a longer-term deal, but after going 13-15 with a 4.83 ERA in 33 starts with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he could be forced to settle for a one-year deal.

That’s where the Cardinals can strike, and he could still bring tremendous value to a rotation that needs stability. He could rebuild his value in St. Louis and return to free agency in 2027.

Dylan Cease

Much like Gallen, Cease is a starter that may have a hard time getting a longer-term contract due to struggles in 2025. Cease was 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA in 32 starts with the San Diego Padres.

However, he too brings some upside. He struck out 215 batters this year and does bring swing-and-miss capability to a Cardinals rotation that desperately needs more

He may not be the same pitcher he was in 2022, when he was a Cy Young candidate with the Chicago White Sox, but he still is somebody that could make the Cardinals better and not completely derail their rebuild.

If he can rebuild his value, there will likely be plenty of teams that show interest in him at the trade deadline if the Cardinals are not in the mix.

The right-hander still has potential to be one of the top arms in Major League Baseball, and a move such as this could go a long way for St. Louis.

