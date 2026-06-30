Buy or Sell? 5 MLB Bubble Teams Facing Tough Decisions

There is just about one month to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and soon enough, bubble teams around the league are going to have to decide which direction they believe their season is going.

The trade deadline is coming up on Aug. 3 and there are a handful of clubs that could go either way. In fact, the American League has been so bad this season that there are even more bubble teams than typical. For example, the Boston Red Sox are nine games under .500 at 37-46. Typically, that would be a clear sign of a club destined for a sale. But the Red Sox are just 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot, so it really wouldn't be the craziest thing in the world for the club to either stay put or even add a piece.

Clubs have just over one month to decide what to do. Here's what the bubble team should do.

Boston Red Sox (37-46)

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox have been one of the most confusing teams in baseball this season. They have one of the worst overall offenses in the league, but their rotation and bullpen are both elite. Plus, the Red Sox are riding a five-game winning streak. This is a club that can pitch its way back into the playoff race.

Suggestion: Buy. The Red Sox have a phenomenal rotation and should get Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony back at some point. If they can stay close to the Wild Card race, they should go for it.

Detroit Tigers (36-49)

Jun 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) watches the action from the dugout against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All eyes are going to be on Tarik Skubal. The Tigers' ace is going to be a free agent after the season. Detroit isn't a contender and it would be a shock to see the club hand out the type of cash that it's going to take to sign Skubal. In that case, there's no reason to lose Skubal for nothing.

Suggestion: Sell. It just isn't the Tigers' year. There's no need to risk losing Skubal for nothing.

Baltimore Orioles (39-47)

April 21, 2011; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles hat and glove is seen in the dugout during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards. The Twins beat the Orioles 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orioles are ahead of the Red Sox in the American League East by 1 1/2 games. But the Orioles' outlook arguably isn't as good. The Orioles have some very good offensive pieces, but their pitching isn't great.

Suggestion: Sell. Someone like Taylor Ward could get a solid return for Baltimore.

Houston Astros (42-45)

May 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of a Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros' pitching is bad, but the offense is elite and Houston is just three games below .500. Plus, the Astros have the potential American League MVP in Yordan Álvarez. This club could surprise.

Suggestion: Buy. It would be surprising to see Houston do anything else.

New York Mets (35-50)

Aug 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; A New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's just not happening for this Mets team. The season has been a disaster and there are no signs of the season turning around.

Suggestion: Sell. Go back to the drawing board and flip Freddy Peralta.