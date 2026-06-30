Buy or Sell? 5 MLB Bubble Teams Facing Tough Decisions
There is just about one month to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and soon enough, bubble teams around the league are going to have to decide which direction they believe their season is going.
The trade deadline is coming up on Aug. 3 and there are a handful of clubs that could go either way. In fact, the American League has been so bad this season that there are even more bubble teams than typical. For example, the Boston Red Sox are nine games under .500 at 37-46. Typically, that would be a clear sign of a club destined for a sale. But the Red Sox are just 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot, so it really wouldn't be the craziest thing in the world for the club to either stay put or even add a piece.
Clubs have just over one month to decide what to do. Here's what the bubble team should do.
Boston Red Sox (37-46)
The Red Sox have been one of the most confusing teams in baseball this season. They have one of the worst overall offenses in the league, but their rotation and bullpen are both elite. Plus, the Red Sox are riding a five-game winning streak. This is a club that can pitch its way back into the playoff race.
Suggestion: Buy. The Red Sox have a phenomenal rotation and should get Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony back at some point. If they can stay close to the Wild Card race, they should go for it.
Detroit Tigers (36-49)
All eyes are going to be on Tarik Skubal. The Tigers' ace is going to be a free agent after the season. Detroit isn't a contender and it would be a shock to see the club hand out the type of cash that it's going to take to sign Skubal. In that case, there's no reason to lose Skubal for nothing.
Suggestion: Sell. It just isn't the Tigers' year. There's no need to risk losing Skubal for nothing.
Baltimore Orioles (39-47)
The Orioles are ahead of the Red Sox in the American League East by 1 1/2 games. But the Orioles' outlook arguably isn't as good. The Orioles have some very good offensive pieces, but their pitching isn't great.
Suggestion: Sell. Someone like Taylor Ward could get a solid return for Baltimore.
Houston Astros (42-45)
The Astros' pitching is bad, but the offense is elite and Houston is just three games below .500. Plus, the Astros have the potential American League MVP in Yordan Álvarez. This club could surprise.
Suggestion: Buy. It would be surprising to see Houston do anything else.
New York Mets (35-50)
It's just not happening for this Mets team. The season has been a disaster and there are no signs of the season turning around.
Suggestion: Sell. Go back to the drawing board and flip Freddy Peralta.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com