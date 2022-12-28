Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Posts Family Christmas Picture on Instagram
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. posted a picture over the weekend of his family celebrating Christmas.
The photo included his girlfriend Nathalie, his two daughters, and their three dogs. Guerrero is wearing matching pajama pants with his daughters and girlfriend.
Guerrero captioned the photo, "La mejor Nochebuena es aquella en la que estás rodeado de las personas que amas. #VG27 #Navidad2022".
His caption translates in English to, "The best Christmas Eve is when you are surrounded by the people you love. New Year's Eve at #VG27 #Navidad2022".
