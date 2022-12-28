Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Posts Family Christmas Picture on Instagram

Two-time MLB All-Star and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. posted a picture over the weekend of his family celebrating Christmas. The photo included his girlfriend Nathalie, his two daughters, and their three dogs. Guerrero is pictured wearing matching pajama pants with his daughters and girlfriend.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. posted a picture over the weekend of his family celebrating Christmas.

The photo included his girlfriend Nathalie, his two daughters, and their three dogs. Guerrero is wearing matching pajama pants with his daughters and girlfriend.

Guerrero captioned the photo, "La mejor Nochebuena es aquella en la que estás rodeado de las personas que amas. #VG27 #Navidad2022".

His caption translates in English to, "The best Christmas Eve is when you are surrounded by the people you love. New Year's Eve at #VG27 #Navidad2022".

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.