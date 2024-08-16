Washington Nationals Calling Up Relief Pitcher Joe La Sorsa to MLB Roster
The Washington Nationals are selecting the contract of left-handed pitcher Joe La Sorsa from Triple-A Rochester, The Washington Post's Andrew Golden reported Thursday night.
Per Golden, La Sorsa is joining the Nationals midway through their road series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but it remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will be activated in time for game two on Friday. The corresponding move that would free up space for La Sorsa on the active roster is also unknown.
La Sorsa has yet to appear in an MLB game this year, having spent the entirety of the regular season in Triple-A. He did make nine appearances in Spring Training, though, going 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings and five saves.
Through 42 minor league appearances this season, La Sorsa is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA, 1.000 WHIP and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
La Sorsa was the Tampa Bay Rays' 19th round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Shortly after he made his MLB debut in 2023, the Rays designated La Sorsa for assignment, and the Nationals were able to scoop him up off waivers.
Washington had La Sorsa in their bullpen for long stretches in the second half of last season. Across 25 appearances, La Sorsa went 1-0 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.255 WHIP, 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.3 WAR.
Over the course of his minor league career, La Sorsa is 18-12 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.047 WHIP, 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings and 13 saves.
The New York native and St. John's alumnus represented Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He allowed two hits, two walks and four earned runs in the 2.2 innings he pitched during the international tournament.
Washington's bullpen currently ranks No. 23 in both ERA and WHIP this season.
The Nationals and Phillies are set to face off at 6:40 p.m. ET on Friday. If La Sorsa isn't activated by then, perhaps he could make his season debut on Saturday, when first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.
