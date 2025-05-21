Washington Nationals First Baseman Nathaniel Lowe Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest
Even having won four games in a row, the vultures are starting to circle around the Washington Nationals.
The Nationals are 22-27, sitting in fourth place in the NL East. At their current pace, Washington could very well miss the postseason for the sixth year in a row.
If the Nationals' front office is looking to sell at some point this summer, it seems like buyers are already lining up.
On Wednesday's episode of the "Fenway Rundown" podcast, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported that Nationals have received interest in first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, and that the interest may have been coming from the Boston Red Sox.
"The Red Sox did, initially, canvas teams to see if there might be a trade that could be made to bring in a more established first baseman," McAdam said. "At the time, I had not heard any specific names. Subsequent to writing that, I did hear that at least one team had contacted the Washington Nationals of late to inquire about the potential availability of Nathaniel Lowe. I don't know for a fact that was the Red Sox, but it seems likely it was."
However, McAdam added that the Nationals said they were not interested in moving Lowe, who they apparently want around for veteran leadership. Washington only just traded for Lowe in December, after all, sending up-and-coming relief pitcher Robert Garcia back to the Texas Rangers to get the deal done.
Lowe served as the Rangers' everyday first baseman from 2021 to 2024, batting .274 with a .791 OPS and averaging 20 home runs, 26 doubles, 75 RBIs and a 2.8 WAR per year. Through his first 49 games in Washington, the 29-year-old is batting .223 with eight home runs, eight doubles, 34 RBIs, a .694 OPS and a -0.3 WAR.
With Lowe seemingly off the table for the time being, the Red Sox have pivoted to internal options at first base in the wake of Triston Casas' season-ending injury. Rookie Kristian Campbell has been taking practice reps at first, signaling an impending move from second, while top prospect Marcelo Mayer can come up from Triple-A to take over at second.
Third baseman-turned-designated hitter Rafael Devers, for all his success at the plate as of late, does not seem willing to take on much of the load at first.
