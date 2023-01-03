Washington Nationals Plug Hole at First Base with Former Mets' Top Prospect

Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Nationals reached an agreement on a one-year, $2 million deal with former New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

Tuesday afternoon, the club reached an agreement on a one-year, $2 million deal with former New York Met Dominic Smith, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

After six years with the club, the Mets did not tender a contract upon the conclusion of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, making Smith a free agent.

The Mets selected Smith with the eleventh overall pick of the 2013 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. Smith was one of the best prospects in the Mets' farm system for a number of years. He made his highly-anticipated Major League debut for the Mets in 2017.

Over his six seasons, Smith has a slash line of .246/.308/.733 with 46 career home runs and 179 RBI. Smith experienced his best season in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, where he slashed .316/.377/.993 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI over 50 games.

Smith saw less time at first base after the Mets called up star first baseman Pete Alonso in 2019. He then played corner outfield for the Mets, but struggled mightily defensively. He fell out of the team's starting lineup in 2022, after the club acquired outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha.

Smith, 27, will get a chance to revive his career in Washington. He fills the void at first base that Luke Voit's departure creates. After acquiring Voit from the San Diego Padres in a trade involving Josh Bell and Juan Soto, Voit was non-tendered by the Nationals earlier this winter.

