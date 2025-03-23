Fastball

Washington Nationals Unveil New DC Grid-Inspired City Connect Uniforms

With their cherry blossom branding now retired, the Washington Nationals' second City Connect look based around the slogan "Our Diamond. Our District."

A promotional photo for the Washington Nationals' new City Connect uniforms, featuring CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore and Dylan Crews.
A promotional photo for the Washington Nationals' new City Connect uniforms, featuring CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore and Dylan Crews. / Washington Nationals / X (Formerly Twitter)
The Washington Nationals may be leaving their iconic cherry blossom branding in the past, but it will apparently live on as part of their new look.

The team released their City Connect uniforms Sunday morning, dropping multiple promotional videos and photoshoots with explainers about every last stitch and design detail. While different shades of blue define the uniform, the hats and helmets do at least feature pink cherry blossoms flanking the logo.

"Our Diamond. Our District." is the slogan the Nationals paired with the new look, which is defined by the street map of DC's grid system imprinted on the jerseys. The outline of the Capital Building is also found in the bottom of the "W" on the hats.

Retired reliever Sean Doolittle, who spent five seasons with the Nationals and won a World Series with the club in 2019, narrated and starred in the reveal video.

This marks the second year in a row that the Nationals have introduced new jerseys. They added a new home alternate and updated road grays to their rotation in January 2024.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants are the other teams set to debut new City Connect branding in 2025.

