Chicago White Sox Among MLB Teams Introducing New City Connect Uniforms in 2025
The Chicago White Sox are adding a new look to their rotation in 2025.
Per an announcement from MLB on Friday, the White Sox are one of eight teams introducing a new City Connect uniform this season. They will be doing so alongside the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals.
The White Sox became the third club to debut a City Connect uniform when Nike introduced the line in 2021. The all-black uniforms with white pinstripes and a gothic-inspired "Southside" written across the front have been in Chicago's rotation for the past four seasons.
Just because Chicago is getting a new City Connect identity, though, doesn't mean their old one is necessarily going away.
MLB adopted a four-plus-one uniform policy in 2023, limiting teams to one home uniform, one road uniform, two alternates and a City Connect.
The White Sox had home whites, road grays and alternate blacks in 2024, on top of their Southside City Connects. They had a vacant alternate spot, as they stopped wearing their v-neck 1983 throwbacks that had been in the rotation since 2014.
The Southside look can become standard alternates, opening up the City Connect slot for a brand-new uniform.
It remains to be seen what the new uniforms will look like, or when the team plans to unveil them.
Related Chicago White Sox Stories
- WHITE SOX SPRING SCHEDULE: Track all of Chicago's spring training games in real time, from final scores to winning and losing pitchers. CLICK HERE
- AMAYA BANGED UP: In the midst of his battle for the White Sox's starting shortstop job, Jacob Amaya has been sidelined with left hip tightness. CLICK HERE
- ROJAS STAYING AT 2B: Josh Rojas, one of Chicago's most notable free agent acquisitions of the winer, isn't expected to suit up at shortstop or third base after all. CLICK HERE
Follow Chicago White Sox On SI on social media
Follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.