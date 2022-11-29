Skip to main content
WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. Wins Home Run Derby in Venezuela, Fans Storm Field

WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. Wins Home Run Derby in Venezuela, Fans Storm Field

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. won the 2022 Venezuelan Home Run Derby Monday night, in an event that several other MLB stars competed in. As Acuna celebrated his Home Run Derby win, fans stormed onto the field to celebrate with him.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. won the 2022 Venezuelan Home Run Derby Monday night, in an event that several other MLB stars competed in. As Acuna celebrated his Home Run Derby win, fans stormed onto the field to celebrate with him.

Ronald Acuna Jr. came out a big winner Monday night, as he won the Venezuelan Home Run Derby.

As Acuna celebrated, fans stormed the field for a joyous celebration with the Atlanta Braves superstar.

Acuna himself was born in Venezuela. Other big leaguers Willson Contreras, William Contreras, Eugenio Suarez, Jose Altuve, Gleyber Torres, Juan Yepez and Eduardo Escobar also competed in the event.

Acuna is coming off his second-straight National League All-Star season for the Braves, in which he batted .266 with a .351 On Base Percentage, .764 OPS, 114 OPS+, 15 home runs, 50 RBI and 29 stolen bases in 119 games, after returning from a torn ACL that sidelined him for the second half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

The Braves won the National League East division for the fifth straight year, winning 101 games in 2022, before getting bounced from the playoffs by their division rival, the Philadelphia Phillies, in four games in the National League Division Series.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19221449_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. Wins Home Run Derby in Venezuela, Fans Storm Field

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19092953_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Guardians Offered Contract to Jose Abreu Before He Signed with Astros

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19215227_168388303_lowres
News

Which Shortstop Should Philadelphia Phillies Sign: Correa, Bogaerts or Turner?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19371138_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Jose Abreu

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19159759_168388303_lowres
News

Bellinger, Benintendi, or Nimmo? Which Outfielders Should White Sox Sign?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19181166_168388303_lowres
News

How Will Chicago White Sox Replace Jose Abreu?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18845731
News

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Expects To Retire After 2023 Season

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19181188_168388303_lowres
News

Jose Abreu's Exit is a Chance for White Sox to Improve Defensively

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18866307_168388303_lowres
News

Is Tim Anderson Ready to Lead Chicago White Sox After Jose Abreu Departure?

By Jack Vita