WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. Wins Home Run Derby in Venezuela, Fans Storm Field

Ronald Acuna Jr. came out a big winner Monday night, as he won the Venezuelan Home Run Derby.

As Acuna celebrated, fans stormed the field for a joyous celebration with the Atlanta Braves superstar.

Acuna himself was born in Venezuela. Other big leaguers Willson Contreras, William Contreras, Eugenio Suarez, Jose Altuve, Gleyber Torres, Juan Yepez and Eduardo Escobar also competed in the event.

Acuna is coming off his second-straight National League All-Star season for the Braves, in which he batted .266 with a .351 On Base Percentage, .764 OPS, 114 OPS+, 15 home runs, 50 RBI and 29 stolen bases in 119 games, after returning from a torn ACL that sidelined him for the second half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

The Braves won the National League East division for the fifth straight year, winning 101 games in 2022, before getting bounced from the playoffs by their division rival, the Philadelphia Phillies, in four games in the National League Division Series.

