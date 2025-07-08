WATCH: Tigers All-Star Javier Báez Clobbers 10th Home Run In 5-1 Win Over Rays
Detroit Tigers utility man Javier Báez has already earned his place as an All-Star starter for the American League, but that hasn't stopped him from showing why he deserves it.
In an easy 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday to give the Tigers their fourth-straight win, Báez went deep with a two-strike, two-out, two-run blast in the bottom of the second inning off Rays starter Shane Baz to draw first blood and give Detroit an early 2-0 lead and elicit a jubilant reaction from the crowd at Comerica Park.
With a 100-mile-per-hour exit velocity and a travel distance of 391 feet, Báez's homer is his tenth of the season. The 32-year-old is the fourth player on the roster to record double-digit homers, joining left fielder Riley Greene (22), first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and right fielder Kerry Carpenter (16).
Among players on the roster with at least 40 at-bats, Báez's .279 batting average ranks third behind Greene and third baseman Zach McKinstry.
After batting .308 last month, Báez started to decline at the beginning of July, batting .200 (3-for-15). However, Monday evening was indicative of what he is capable of.
Báez made history after being selected as a starter in the outfield for the American League All-Star team. With the selection, Báez becomes just one of four players in league history to earn starting roles in the Midsummer Classic at three or more positions.
Baez began his career with the Chicago Cubs, helping Chicago win the World Series in 2016. He also had a brief stop with the New York Mets in 2021 before signing a big deal with the Tigers prior to 2022.
