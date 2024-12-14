We Now Know What Baltimore Orioles Star Anthony Santander Wants in Free Agency
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, longtime Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander is seeking a five-year deal in free agency.
He's been receiving interest from the other American League East squads including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.
Santander, an outfielder most recently with the Orioles, is another player who interests the Yankees.
He actually outhomered Soto. The rival Blue Jays are in on Santander, who’s seeking five years.
The 30-year-old native of Venezuela is coming off an incredible year for Baltimore where he hit .235 with 44 homers and brought in 102. A lifetime .246 hitter, he helped Baltimore get to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024).
Santander is a good alternative for team's that missed out on Juan Soto during this free agency period, but there are questions about his defense in the outfield and he might be better suited for a designated hitter role. If he's seeking a five-year deal, it's highly likely that he's also seeking between $100-150 million in total.
Santander has hit 28 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and has brought in at least 89 runs in each of those years also.
There are other teams that should have interest in Santander but he's been most heavily connected to the Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays. Ironically enough, there's been very little buzz about the Orioles potentially retaining him.
They are also poised to lose starting pitcher Corbin Burnes in free agency as well.
