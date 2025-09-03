What Roman Anthony's Injury Means For American League Playoff Race
As the calendar flips to September, playoff races are heating up across the majors. In the American League, the Boston Red Sox have been one of the hottest teams in the league for a couple of months now, but their momentum may have taken a big hit with the latest injury news on star rookie outfielder Roman Anthony.
After emerging as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, Anthony got promoted back in June, and he quickly became one of the top hitters in Boston's lineup. In 71 games, Anthony is hitting .292 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs, and he is fresh off winning American League Rookie of the Month for August.
On Tuesday night, Anthony suffered a strained oblique, with manager Alex Cora revealing that he's set to miss 4-6 weeks recovering from the injury. With Boston in the thick of the playoff hunt, will this halt its momentum, and could the door be open for several other wild card contenders to make a run over the next few weeks?
Roman Anthony's injury could shake up American League playoff picture
Entering play on Friday, the Red Sox currently hold the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League, while also being just 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the No. 1 seed in the AL East. Losing Anthony, though, will hurt them quite a bit, especially since another outfielder of theirs, Wilyer Abreu, is also on the injured list.
Boston has built up a decent lead in the wild card race, as it holds a 4.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners, who hold the No. 3 seed currently. No lead is insurmountable, though, and it is also worth noting that the Mariners are in a tight race for the AL West with the Houston Astros currently.
The Red Sox have been a well-oiled machine for a couple of months now, so they likely won't completely fall apart without Anthony. Their goal of winning the division may have taken a hit, but they have likely done enough to earn a wild card spot, barring a complete collapse.
In the meantime, it will be worth keeping tabs on the New York Yankees, who are also 2.5 games behind the Blue Jays in the AL East, to see if they can put some distance between themselves and the Red Sox. If the Mariners can make a run too, they could put some pressure on Boston, or even end up winning their entire division.
