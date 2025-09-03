Astros Drama Just Opened AL West Door For Mariners, Rangers
The Houston Astros have the top spot in the American League West right now, but the Seattle Mariners aren't far behind.
Houston has a 76-63 record right now with 23 games left in the regular season. The Mariners are in second place right now with a 73-66 record and three games back. Things are opening up in the AL West race, though. Houston has lost three of its last four games ahead of its clash against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. On top of the slight cold streak, there was some drama with Houston on Tuesday as well.
There was chatter on Tuesday that Framber Valdez potentially intentionally crossed up catcher Cesar Salazar with a pitch after a disagreement before the Yankees hit a grand slam. You can check out a video of the play below to see for yourself.
Opinions have come in left and right from all over about the play, including from former big leaguer Will Middlebrooks who called it "an all-time scumbag move by a teammate" on CBS Sports.
On top of this, Astros writer Michael Schwab shared on social media details behind potential tensions in the clubhouse.
Drama in Houston could shake up AL West race
"Sources tell me tensions rose in the Astros clubhouse last night, after the loss, when players confronted Framber Valdez for his in-game actions involving Cesar Salazar," Schwab said. "The argument escalated and coaches eventually stepped in to calm the situation. While intent behind the pitch remains unclear, Valdez’s initial refusal to address Salazar frustrated many in the clubhouse."
This isn't the time of year you want to see tensions popping up. There's a lot out there right now about the Astros' clubhouse, but no matter what actually happened behind closed doors, the pitch was in clear view and has the baseball world talking.
The top spot in the AL West is separated by just three games with a few weeks remaining in the season. The Texas Rangers are only 4 1/2 games out of first place as well as of writing. This drama if it continues beyond Tuesday night's game could shake up this division before all is said and done. Houston has a tough series against the Yankees on their hands, followed by a series against Texas, then the first-place Toronto Blue Jays, and then have another series against Texas and Seattle before the season ends.
The division is completely up in the air and any bit of drama could absolutely swing it in either Seattle or Texas' favor.
