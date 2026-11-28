With days to spare before Major League Baseball shuts down due to a lockout, the free agent market is moving quickly. The next big fish to come out of the pond may be left-hander Adrian Morejon.

The 27-year-old left-hander has spent his entire career with the San Diego Padres, but it would seem that his time in San Diego has come to an end. The former All-Star went 9-3 with a 2.83 ERA and three saves over 76 appearances and struck out 107 batters in 86 innings pitched.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared where things stand in his market, which teams are interested in him and what his next contract might look like.

The record contract for a reliever belongs to Edwin Díaz. He signed a five-year, $102 million deal with the Mets in Nov. 2022, in which he opted out after 3 years.

Free-agent Adrian Morejon, who has the Yankees and Blue Jays making lucrative offers, could wind up w similar deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 28, 2026

What's next for Adrian Morejon?

Aug 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwin Diaz's contract with the New York Mets in 2022 may be the blueprint for the kind of deal Morejon signs, and it would seem likely that he will come off the board before the lockout begins on December 2. The difference is that Diaz is an established closer while Morejon is a setup man.

Still, the Yankees and Blue Jays appear to be making aggressive offers to sign him. For the Yankees, this would allow them to land a true setup man that can bridge the gap to David Bednar, who returned to the Yankees and will be the team's closer.

The Blue Jays are also spending aggressively, having landed Kaima Taira and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to bolster their roster, but Morejon would also give them somebody to bridge the gap to closer Jeff Hoffman.

It's clear that he's on track to land a long-term deal, one that could be similar to that of Diaz. The Yankees and Blue Jays are teams that are willing to spend money to boost their rosters, and Morejon would fit will with both teams as they try to improve for 2027.

For context, Diaz later signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, so there is also a chance that any deal Morejon signs could include an opt-out clause after a few years, which would allow him to test the market again and potentially land a bigger deal.

It will be interesting to see what the market looks like as time ticks before the lockout. Within the next few days or so, some more free agents should come off the board and continue the frenzy of activity before things officially shut down for an undetermined period.