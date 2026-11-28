The bidding war for former San Diego Padres left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon might be heating up as a potential lockout looms.

Morejon has become the New York Yankees' top free-agent target, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Nightengale also reports that the Yankees are being "ultra-aggressive in their active pursuit to sign him before the lockout." If New York lands the 27-year-old, he'd immediately strengthen a bullpen that already retained closer David Bednar on the qualifying offer and brought back Jonathan Loaisiga after he spent a season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Earlier this week, reports suggested at least five or six teams, including the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, are expressing interest in Morejon. Before that, some organizations were reportedly pursuing the hard-throwing reliever as a starter. So, while the latest report details New York's extreme desire to sign the southpaw, he clearly has no shortage of suitors in the final days of November.

Overall outlook on reliever market heading into December

Apr 7, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the Yankees' reported interest in Morejon, the left-hander still isn't guaranteed to end up in the Bronx. As things stand, the 27-year-old is widely considered the top high-leverage arm available in free agency. And the latest reports might just help the highly touted hurler secure an even bigger payday, regardless of which team eventually signs him.

In 2026, Morejon posted a 2.83 ERA in 76 relief appearances for the Padres, racking up a career-high 107 strikeouts in 86 innings. The year before, the southpaw had a 2.08 ERA in 75 outings during his first All-Star campaign. The hard-throwing reliever has mostly been used as a setup man in the majors, recording just eight saves in his eight-year career. But several teams clearly value the lefty as an incredibly effective late-inning reliever.

Once Morejon is officially off the board, other top free-agent relievers include Raisel Iglesias, Pete Fairbanks, Kenley Jansen, and Alex Vesia. Bryan Abreu, Jason Adam, and Paul Blackburn also stand out as available high-leverage arms who could fill in during occasional save situations. For now, though, many fans will be curious to see which team lands Morejon this winter.