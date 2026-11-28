The first offseason move involving a big-name second baseman finally took place on Friday.

Former New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. signed a one-year, $20 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The contract reportedly includes a $16 million player option for 2028. If the 28-year-old declines that player option, it becomes a $40 million club option, according to Passan.

With Chisholm signing a short-term deal with the Blue Jays, one of the top second-base targets in free agency is now off the board. That seemingly sets the stage for Brandon Lowe to become the most coveted second baseman, if some organizations already didn't view him as such. But it'll be interesting to see how the 32-year-old's market develops, especially after Chisholm didn't get the lucrative, multi-year contract some pundits anticipated.

Brandon Lowe should be at the top of the list for any team looking to add a second baseman

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe should be in a good position to cash in on his strong 2026 campaign. In his first season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty-swinging slugger hit .260 with 35 home runs and 96 RBIs. Those home run and RBI totals are the 32-year-old's second-best single-season marks in those statistical categories. He also had a career-high 152 hits in 2026 while appearing in 150 games, the most he's played in any season during his nine years in the majors.

The Pirates extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to Lowe, but he declined it. Among the other players who declined a qualifying offer this offseason, first baseman Jake Bauers signed a four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, and the Chicago Cubs gave left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers a five-year, $120 million contract. With that in mind, the power-hitting second baseman is likely also looking to secure a multi-year deal.

Multiple teams make sense as potential landing spots for Lowe. The Yankees could pursue the two-time All-Star to replace Chisholm, but they're reportedly more focused on targeting left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon right now. The Pirates could also try to re-sign the lefty-swinging slugger, but Pittsburgh isn't known for spending big in free agency. Either way, Lowe appears set to earn a major payday that may affect the entire second-base market.