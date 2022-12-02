Skip to main content
Who Will Sign Cody Bellinger? 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender outfielder Cody Bellinger a contract, making him a free agent. Where might Bellinger sign? Here are five potential free agent destinations.
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season, making the 2019 National League MVP a free agent, free to sign with any team.

Bellinger could still return to the Dodgers, but where might Bellinger sign, if he were to join another club?

Here are five potential free agent landing spots for Bellinger:

1) New York Yankees — With Andrew Benintendi hitting free agency, the Yankees have an opening in left field. Of course, they could run it back with Aaron Hicks, in hopes that Hicks experiences a bounce-back. Bellinger could follow in the footsteps of his father, Clay, and play in pinstripes. Bellinger would make good use of the short right field porch at Yankee Stadium.

2) Toronto Blue Jays — Bellinger has been linked to the Blue Jays, and the club will likely add another outfielder after trading Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners two weeks ago.

3) Chicago White Sox — The White Sox should probably add not one, but two outfielders this winter. The Sox need to improve defensively in the outfield, and Bellinger would be a great fix for their club. He also could excel in their hitter-friendly park, Guaranteed Rate Field.

4) San Diego Padres — The Padres have an opening in left field and at first base. Padres director of player personnel and senior adviser Logan White was the Dodgers head scout when the club drafted Bellinger. Bellinger even thanked White in his MVP speech. Could his connection with White bring him over to the Dodgers' NL West division rival?

5) Atlanta Braves — Executive Alex Anthopolous has been a master of signing players to short-term contracts and seeing said players return to form. Could Bellinger be the Braves' next great reclamation project?

