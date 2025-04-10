World Series Champion J.D. Martinez Reportedly Staying Ready, Waiting For a Job
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, free agent slugger J.D. Martinez is staying ready and waiting for his name to be called.
JD Martinez is hitting and staying ready while waiting for a job. No good reason he doesn’t have one yet.
It's ironic that Heyman mentions Martinez today, because on Wednesday, the MLB Network crew advocated for him to sign with the Seattle Mariners, who are dealing with injury issues and are in need of offense.
A 14-year veteran of the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, Martinez has been one of the most productive players in baseball over the last several years.
A three-time Silver Slugger winner, he owns a .283 lifetime average. He's popped 331 homers and driven in 1,071 runs. He has five seasons with 30 homers or more, including two of 40 or more. He also led baseball in RBIs (130) back in 2018. Martinez has five seasons of more than 100 RBI and is a six-time All-Star. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.
He had 33 homers for the Dodgers just two seasons ago and then signed a one-year deal with the Mets before the 2024 season, hitting .235 with 16 homers and 69 RBI. He helped the Mets get to the National League Championship Series and is universally regarded as a good clubhouse presence.
Martinez isn't the only surprising veteran without a job, as Anthony Rizzo and David Robertson are also waiting for the call.
