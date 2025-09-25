Yankees' Aaron Judge Joined 3 Legends In MLB Record Books
The New York Yankees have arguably the best hitter of his generation in Aaron Judge.
Judge undoubtedly is the best slugger of his generation, but he's making a case for himself as the best overall offensive player of his time. That's how good Judge has been for the Yankees over the years. He isn't going to break his American League home run record this season, but there's a real argument that this is the best overally season of his career. Judge has played 148 games and has slashed .328/.455/.681 with a 1.136 OPS. On top of this, he has 51 homers, 109 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, 29 doubles, two triples, and 133 runs scored in 148 games played.
Right now, Judge is leading the league in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, rOBA, total bases, intentional walks, walks, runs scored, and WAR. All of this is to say that Judge is having a pretty good season.
Aaron Judge keeps making history
It seems like each night he etches his name on some historic list. He did so again on Wednesday. He belted his 50th and 51st home runs of the season. In the process, he reached at least 50 homers for the fourth time in his career. That in itself is no small feat. In fact, only Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa have also reached this feat.
The Major League Baseball history implications of this run that Judge is on are huge. Any time your're on a list with Babe Ruth, that's special. Ruth was able to launch 50 or more homers four times. McGwire also finished his career with four seasons reaching 50 homers or more. Sosa did the same. If Judge can reach this mark one more time, he will be the only player in baseball history to do so.
It seems like every time Judge takes the field, he finds a way to make MLB history and this is yet another example. Could anyone come close to him? It doesn't seem likely. There have been some prolific home runs seasons this year, but no one has been able to maintain like Judge. Cal Raleigh just blasted his 60th home run of the season, but it's his first over 50.. Kyle Schwarber has 56 this year which is also his first over 50. Shohei Ohtani quietly has 53 home runs, his second season of his career with at least 50 or more homers. Giancarlo Stanton has a 59-homer season under his belt, but that was a long time ago. Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves had one. Pete Alonso had one back in 2019.
It's not an easy feat and yet Judge keeps making history.
