Payoff Pitch Podcast: MLB Opening Week Winners And Losers, Extensions, Torpedo Bats
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Bravers were expected to be two of the top candidates to represent the National League in the World Series, but they've gotten off to opposite starts in 2025.
The Dodgers have lived up to the hype at 8-0, and they look like a well-oiled machine with three MVP winners in the lineup and a deep pitching staff. It's still early, but the Braves have to start hitting before an 0-7 start gets much worse.
On a new episode of the Payoff Pitch Podcast, Tom Brew, Brady Farkas, Jack Ankony and Brandon Brown discussed the Dodgers' chances of setting the MLB wins record, how concerned they are about the Braves and other takeaways from the first week of the MLB season. They also broke down Garrett Crochet's extension with the Red Sox, whether the Cubs should lock up Kyle Tucker with a long-term extension, the Athletics and Rays playing in minor league stadiums, surprising White Sox pitching stats, torpedo bats and more.
Watch the full episode below.
