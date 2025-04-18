Payoff Pitch Podcast (Vol. 4): Top MLB Storylines, Injury News, Weekend Series To Watch
Some teams have reached the 20-game mark of the 2025 MLB season, and although it's still early, we're starting to get a better sense for the layout of the league.
On the fourth episode of the Payoff Pitch Podcast, "On SI" MLB writers Tom Brew, Brady Farkas and Jack Ankony discussed a variety of topics, including the Cubs losing Justin Steele to a season-ending injury, sending top prospect Matt Shaw back down to Triple-A and how those developments impact the NL Central race.
They also talked about the loaded NL West division and whether the Padres and Diamondbacks can keep up with Dodgers. Other topics included an underwhelming start for the American League overall, Tyler Soderstrom hot start with the A's, the Twins battling injuries, series to look forward to this weekend and much more.
Watch the full episode below.
