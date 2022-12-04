Skip to main content
Stephenie LaGrossa Interviews Little League Star Nephew Philipp LaGrossa

Three-time Survivor star and MLB wife Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick returns to the Jack Vita Show, bringing with her a very special guest... her 11-year-old nephew Philipp LaGrossa! Philipp played for Toms River East, New Jersey state champions in 2022.
On the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show, we spoke with a Little League star second baseman!

Philipp's Toms River East Little League team won the New Jersey State Championship earlier this year, and came within a game of going to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Virginia. Stephenie and Jack welcome Philipp to talk some baseball, Little League and more!

Hear about what Philipp's time was like playing on ESPN, and living in the dorms with his teammates! Philipp weighs in on his favorite team, the Philadelphia Phillies, watching his aunt Stephenie compete on reality television, drinking slushies and eating popcorn and hot dogs at little league games, favorite memories from the experience, his dreams to big a professional baseball player, and much, much more! Along the way, Jack and Steph share some stories from their own youth sports careers, respectively. Philipp also makes some NFL and college football picks for the week. It's a light-hearted conversation filled with fun and lots of laughs! (0:00 - 1:20:10).

Later, on a different note, Stephenie catches us up on the latest from her life, and shares some heartfelt thoughts after the sudden passing of her brother, less than a year after the passing of another one of her brothers. Steph and Jack talk life, social media usage, sports and reflect a little bit on the past year, before entering into the holiday season. (1:20:10 - END).

