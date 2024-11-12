After Mike Tyson Fight, Jake Paul Sees 'Even Bigger' Matchup Against Another Boxing Legend
Jake Paul fights Mike Tyson this Friday, on November 15. 'The Problem Child' insists he's the 'face of boxing' and plans to achieve even greater heights if he defeats 'Iron' Mike in Texas.
The controversial influencer-boxer raised eyebrows in a recent appearance on Sean O'Malley's YouTube podcast, where he prepared a callout for one of boxing's biggest and greatest stars, Canelo Alvarez.
Jake Paul Wants to Fight Canelo Alvarez for All the Boxing Clout
6'1" Paul intends to call out perennial middleweight (167 lbs) Canelo, 5'8", for a Cruiserweight (200 lbs) title fight...
"This moment will prove that I'm the face of boxing, the largest attraction," Paul explained. "Me versus Canelo at 200 pounds for the Cruiserweight championship of the world is the biggest fight --- arguably even bigger than me versus Tyson.
"... Canelo's on his way out and he's gonna want a payday and I want to show the world that all the s*** I've been talking about beating Canelo is actually true..."
It's not just about who wins. Paul has been comparing his and Canelo's social media reach, as well as their revenue generation from fighting.
"... I beat his gate record in Texas," Paul continued. "I'm beating the ticket sales, all of that stuff."
Canelo's last fight in Arlington, Texas, was against Billy Joe Saunders in 2021. The event generated a gate revenue of just over $9M, with over 66,000 tickets sold. Paul-Tyson hasn't happened yet, but hundreds of tickets, as low as $56 pp, were still up for sale when this article was produced.
