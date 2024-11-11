Jon Jones Sends Chilling Threat to Stipe Miocic on UFC 309 Fight Week
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones apparently wants to settle a bit of a personal score when he meets Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.
Jones Calls Out Miocic For "Disrespect"
Already established as arguably the greatest mixed martial artist in history thanks to his dominance in the UFC light heavyweight division, Jones added to his legacy at UFC 285 last year when he submitted former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane to claim the UFC’s vacant heavyweight belt.
Who is the Betting Favorite for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight?
“Bones” was scheduled to face former two-time champion Miocic at UFC 295 later that year but was forced to withdraw with an injury, and now just over a year on from that first booking the two men are set to headline UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden this weekend.
Jones has repeatedly insisted that he wants to fight Miocic because of what a win would do for his overall legacy as a fighter, but an Instagram story the 37-year-old posted ahead of fight week indicate the matchup may be a bit more personal now due to his opponent's comments on UFC 309 Countdown.
"See, the disrespect, you calling me a b**** Stipe. The disrespect didn't have to happen. You're gonna wish you didn't say that."
The UFC 309 main event against Jones will mark the first time Miocic has competed since UFC 260 back in 2021, where he was knocked out in the second round of a rematch with Francis Ngannou after winning the second and third bouts of his trilogy with Daniel Cormier.
Resurfaced Viral Photo Showcases UFC Legends In Their Sparring Element Ahead Of UFC 309
Miocic is undoubtedly a future UFC Hall of Famer and perhaps the greatest heavyweight to ever compete in MMA, but the 42-year-old’s considerable layoff has resulted in Jones having to face relentless questions about why he’s so staunchly resistant to the idea of unifying the UFC heavyweight titles against interim champion Tom Aspinall.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Ex-ONE Double-Champ Wins Gruelling UFC Debut, Defeats Unranked Opponent
- Mike Tyson Puts Jake Paul’s Pet Pigeon on Deathrow in Hilarious ‘Face 2 Face'
- Why Jake Paul Is Going to Demolish Mike Tyson
- One & Done! Carlos Prates Nukes Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.