Amanda Serrano Claims Record-Setting Purse for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Card
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson aren't the only stars cashing massive checks this weekend...
WBO and IBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano makes the walk for what is likely the most-anticipated rematch in women's boxing history against Irish rival Katie Taylor. Two years removed from their first fight which saw Taylor get her hand raised by split decision in Madison Square Garden, Taylor and Serrano run it back for gold in the co-headliner of Netflix's first boxing event in Arlington, TX.
Breaking Records For The Ladies
Currently signed with Jake Paul's 'Most Valuable Promotions' after a career spent fighting the best women in the world, "The Real Deal" Serrano (47-2-1) says both she and Taylor (23-1) are blowing past what was thought possible in women's boxing, claiming the biggest purse in the sport's history.
"Just for the Record LADIES! Katie & I are making the Biggest purses in the Sports History for female Boxing," Serrano wrote on X. "We made the 1st single Million dollar payday in our 1st fight on this one we both Shattered that!"
$6M+ Payday For Taylor And Serrano?
While Serrano didn't disclose her purse, the boxer did say her payday was bigger than Taylor's, somewhere in excess of $6.1M according to a report from 'Boxing Kingdom'.
'Stay Humble & Get Rich...' Serrano's Advice To Rising Prospects
Serrano's success wasn't overnight. The 36 year-old champion has 50 pro boxing bouts under her belt (and even 3 fights as a MMA fighter), fighting many times for purses incomparable to what she's making now as one of the sport's brightest stars alongside Taylor.
"For the young ladies coming up Stay FOCUSED, conduct yourself RIGHT & fight HARD Those Numbers Can Happen for you also," Serrano gave advice to up-and-coming female boxers. "Just know it takes marketing yourself outside aswell. In sponsors alone Millions are attainable also.
Work Hard Stay Humble & Get Rich."
Amanda Serrano, a native of Puerto Rico, has won five-straight fights since losing to Katie Taylor in 2022, with titles and legacy on the line in their rematch this Friday. You can watch Taylor vs. Serrano 2 on Netflix (8pm ET / 5pm PT) live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
