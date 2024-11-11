Charles Oliveira Gets Custom Shorts for Michael Chandler Rematch at UFC 309
Former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira will be wearing a pair of personalized shorts when he fights Michael Chandler at UFC 309.
Oliveira Gets Custom Fight Shorts For UFC 309
Currently the UFC's #2-ranked lightweight contender, Oliveira is coming off a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 that put the latter fighter in position for a title shot and left "Do Bronx" on his first 1-2 run of fights since 2016/17.
The 35-year-old had an incredible 11-fight win streak snapped when he lost the lightweight title to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 before he defeated Beneil Dariush last year, and now Oliveira will try to rebound from the Tsarukyan loss when he faces Chandler for the second time at UFC 309 this weekend.
The two lightweights previously met for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262, where “Do Bronx” put in a Performance of the Night-winning effort that saw him stop Chandler with strikes early in the second round to finally claim UFC gold.
Now set to rematch one another in the co-main event of UFC 309, Oliveira will be wearing a new pair of custom fight Venum fight shorts when he tries to improve to 2-0 over Chandler.
Last week Venum also unveiled custom shorts for UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, who will defend his title for the first time at UFC 309 when he meets two-time champion Stipe Miocic in a main event that was originally supposed to take place at UFC 295 last year.
Chandler hasn’t been out of action for quite as long as the 42-year-old Miocic, but “Iron Mike” hasn’t competed since a submission-loss to Dustin Poirier in 2022 and will try to vault back into lightweight title contention when he and Oliveira meet in the co-main event of UFC 309 this Saturday.
