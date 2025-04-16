UFC star says Conor McGregor’s body is ruined from parties and drugs
Ilia Topuria is brutally honest in his assessment of Conor McGregor's health.
Regarded by some as a potential McGregor-level UFC star, Topuria is often compared to 'The Notorious,' whether by appearance or popularity.
McGregor vs. Topuria is one of the biggest fights in the promotion, but it won't happen, as far as Topuria's opinion of McGregor's health is concerned.
Ilia Topuria claims Conor McGregor paid the price with his health where partying and drugs are concerned
Speaking on Joe Rogan's podcast, Topuria shared his opinion on McGregor's health and whether he can make a comeback. McGregor has two fights remaining on his contract, but has been delayed by injuries and controversies outside the cage.
"His toe is f****, his chin is f****, his body is f*****," Topuria remarked. "With that much parties and drugs and all that, you're gonna have to pay that price at some point.
"You are paying the price with your health which is the dumbest thing you can do in your entire life."
Topuria currently awaits a title shot with Islam Makhachev at lightweight. 'La Leyenda' draws parallels to McGregor as an outspoken star looking to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov's protégé, but much stands in his way.
Nurmagomedov doesn't think Topuria is the right fight for Makhachev because they've fought too many featherweights and late-notice fighters in their reign. Topuria responded by suggesting Nurmagomedov is scared Makhachev would lose the title.
