Boxing star Jake Paul announces next fight opponent
Jake Paul is back. After a long hiatus from the boxing ring, Paul's Most Valuable Promotion has officially announced his comeback opponent and their card.
Paul defeated Mike Tyson in November 2024, captivating the world in partnership with Netflix to draw record viewership. Although many hopped off the Paul train with that result, he's returned with another familiar name that's sure to interest fans.
Jake Paul to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son of boxing legend
In an official announcement by MVP, Paul is to fight 39-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28. Chavez Jr. is a semi-retired professional boxer and the son of all-time great Julio Cesar Chavez.
Chavez Jr. fought and defeated ex-UFC fighter Uriah Hall in 2024, and hadn't fought since 2021 before that. Notably, he lost to Paul's former opponent Anderson Silva in a boxing match in 2021.
The Mexican-born boxer is 54-6-1, with notable accomplishments in the ring including becoming the WBC middleweight champion in 2011 prior to his fall from grace.
Also announced for their fight night is a WBA/WBO cruiserweight title fight between Zurdo Ramirez and Yuniel Dorticos. Perhaps MVP is setting up the winner to face Paul.
More MMA Knockout News
- PFL 2025: Kasanganay vs. Edwards preview & best fights
- Joe Rogan doubles down on shocking UFC take involving Dana White
- UFC announces fan-favorite veteran fight for UFC 316
- Dakota Ditcheva frustrated as PFL fails to find her a fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.