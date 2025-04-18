MMA Knockout

Boxing star Jake Paul announces next fight opponent

Mathew Riddle

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jake Paul is back. After a long hiatus from the boxing ring, Paul's Most Valuable Promotion has officially announced his comeback opponent and their card.

Paul defeated Mike Tyson in November 2024, captivating the world in partnership with Netflix to draw record viewership. Although many hopped off the Paul train with that result, he's returned with another familiar name that's sure to interest fans.

Jake Paul screamin
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jake Paul to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son of boxing legend

In an official announcement by MVP, Paul is to fight 39-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28. Chavez Jr. is a semi-retired professional boxer and the son of all-time great Julio Cesar Chavez.

Chavez Jr. fought and defeated ex-UFC fighter Uriah Hall in 2024, and hadn't fought since 2021 before that. Notably, he lost to Paul's former opponent Anderson Silva in a boxing match in 2021.

The Mexican-born boxer is 54-6-1, with notable accomplishments in the ring including becoming the WBC middleweight champion in 2011 prior to his fall from grace.

Also announced for their fight night is a WBA/WBO cruiserweight title fight between Zurdo Ramirez and Yuniel Dorticos. Perhaps MVP is setting up the winner to face Paul.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/Boxing