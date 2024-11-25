Jake Paul Called out by 3-Time UFC Title Challenger for 'Ditty' Boxing Match
Jake Paul has built his boxing career by beating former UFC fighters, but they don't make them like this one.
Cuba's Yoel Romero entered the UFC at 37 and won one title fight in his heyday—an interim belt he was not eligible for, missing weight by a couple of pounds against Luke Rockhold in 2018. Romero fought twice for interim titles and once for undisputed.
Romero, 47, fought on Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing Championship debut event last weekend - scoring a knockout win over a Power Slap competitor he was levels above despite his age.
Fighting notable names in his MMA career like then-champions Robert Whittaker (twice) and Israel Adesanya, the Olympic Silver Medalist in wrestling intends to keep that trend going in the boxing ring, calling out someone everybody wants to get their hands on these days: Jake Paul.
"Hey @jakepaul, you want to get ditty?" Romero wrote on X following his Dirty Boxing debut, his second win this year, previously defeating fellow UFC title challenger Thiago Santo at PFL vs. Bellator in February."
The 27-year-old went from YouTube ad revenue to multiple boxing paydays against former UFC fighters out of their prime, aside from the aforementioned Mike Perry, "Platinum", coming into his own as the face of the BKFC and now his new Dirty Boxing Promotion, custom rules tailor-made for a fighter like Perry.
Known for his grittiness, "The King of Violence" was too tough for his own good; Perry was outsized and outgunned by Paul for a TKO loss over the summer. Mike Tyson would be the next to fall, but not really, making it the distance against Jake Paul in their boxing match - a moral victory, to put it into words for the 58-year-old boxing legend.
Paul was largely criticized for boxing the much older Tyson in his last fight, but the influencer-boxer is forging his own path in combat sports - whether the fans (or general public at this point) like it or not, fighting whoever, whenever and maybe someday, wherever, considering Paul has teased a move to MMA before, possibly even Dirty Boxing.
