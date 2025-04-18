Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. sends stern warning to Jake Paul
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has sent a word of warning to Jake Paul after their fight was announced for June 28.
Despite being effectively retired at 39 years old and much smaller than his adversary, Chavez Jr. pulls from the veteran playbook, telling Paul, "You don't play boxing."
'Not some Youtuber' ... Chavez Jr. warns Jake Paul
"Jake Paul ," Chavez Jr. wrote on Instagram. "YOU DON’T play Box I am not some youtuber or UFC fighter or beating up old retired Boxers ! I am a real Former Boxing 🥊 World Champion and June 28 you will find out what it is like to be in with real Mexican style !! Viva Mexico."
Paul's last few opponents drew a lot of scrutiny. His tepid performance against 58-year-old Mike Tyson left much to be desired, and his last few opponents before that were either drawn out of retirement or vastly undersized. Unfortunately, Chavez Jr. also fits the bill.
Chavez Jr. last fought in 2024, where he won a contentious decision against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall. Before that, he lost a professional boxing match against Anderson Silva, and was on the tail end of a massive fall from grace since winning the WBC middleweight title in 2011.
This hasn't stopped Paul from using the 'former champion' moniker in his promotion and boasting about defeating 'the baddest man on the planet' in Tyson.
