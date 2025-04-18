MMA fighter throws mouthpiece at opponent after winning by rare submission
All kinds of wild things can happen in the heat of the moment during a fight, but it's not often that MMA fans see those things go down after the action has concluded.
During a rare off week for the UFC, MMA fans still have plenty of action to get excited about this weekend with big events on offer from the likes of the PFL, LFA, and Cage Warriors, as well as plenty of smaller regional shows.
Friday and Saturday are typically the prime days for combat sports action, but Canada’s Battlefield Fight League provided fans with some Thursday night fights this week when BFL 83 took place at the Harbour Event & Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Fighter Secures Rare Bulldog Choke, Throws Mouthpiece At Opponent
Streaming live on UFC Fight Pass, BFL 83 was headlined by a welterweight title fight that saw Adam Posener defeat Zack Powell via unanimous decision to claim the division's vacant belt and potentially set himself up for a fight on Dana White’s Contender Series this summer.
The main event closed out an action-packed card that was loaded with first-round finishes, including an impressive submission from Brandon Briglio in a flyweight contest against Dragos Robertson.
Briglio locked up a rarely-seen bulldog choke late in the opening round to force a tap from his countryman, and after the referee stepped in Brigilio shoved Robertson and threw his mouthpiece at his downed opponent before turning away to celebrate the victory.
The post-fight gesture added insult to injury as Robertson came up short in his professional MMA debut, while Briglio improved to 2-1 overall after splitting a pair of decisions in his first two pro bouts last year.
